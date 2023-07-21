National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $58.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.44 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

