New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $845.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About New Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 9.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,242,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959,821 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,673,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,134,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 48.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.1% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

