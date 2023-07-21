New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
New Gold Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $845.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
