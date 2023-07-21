New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 789.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 378,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 92,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 27,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.12.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NYCB stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $12.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

