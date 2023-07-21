NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $11.02 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

