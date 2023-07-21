Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Nextracker Price Performance

NASDAQ NXT opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Nextracker

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,059,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Articles

