NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Trading Down 0.3 %

NOV opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.