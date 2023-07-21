NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 40.75 and a quick ratio of 40.75. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.76.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Free Report ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NG. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

