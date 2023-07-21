NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on NUVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Sunday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

NUVA stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.92. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $54.62.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

