NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $49,621,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.95 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $224.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.76.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

