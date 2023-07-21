NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.76.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

