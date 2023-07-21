Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Olin by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the first quarter worth about $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $55.32 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

