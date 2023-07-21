OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

