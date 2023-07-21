OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $38,089,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,524,000 after buying an additional 531,020 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OneMain by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

