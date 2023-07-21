OTR Global Downgrades Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Positive

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

TPR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

