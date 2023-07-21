Padraic L. Spence Sells 32,104 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,852.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zevia PBC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zevia PBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVIA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zevia PBC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.