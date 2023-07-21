Padraic L. Spence Sells 32,104 Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $132,589.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,134,852.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zevia PBC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.65.
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
