Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 231.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,056,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

ETRN stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

