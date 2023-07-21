Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,861 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,145,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

GNL opened at $11.23 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

