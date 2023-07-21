Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 223.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MGK opened at $238.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.79.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

