Parallel Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $57.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAL. TheStreet raised shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

