Parallel Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Repligen by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 17,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $157.53 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $134.64 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

