Parallel Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in UGI by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in UGI by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in UGI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in UGI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Down 0.8 %

UGI opened at $26.39 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -51.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

