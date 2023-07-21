Parallel Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $118,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,274 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,812 over the last 90 days. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

GTLB opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

