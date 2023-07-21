Parallel Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 109.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masimo Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI stock opened at $112.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.58.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.