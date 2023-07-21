Parallel Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 349.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,051,000. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 81,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,946.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 62,952 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,146,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $78.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.55. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.