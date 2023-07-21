Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,720,000 after acquiring an additional 932,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,319,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 14,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $487,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,210,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChampionX Stock Up 0.1 %

CHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.57. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

