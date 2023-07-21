Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 128.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after acquiring an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,603,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after acquiring an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HAS. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.82.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.2 %

HAS stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

See Also

