Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.