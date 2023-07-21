Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 566 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 40,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $188.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.23%.

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

