Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 935 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2,280.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,453,000 after acquiring an additional 96,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

