Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 395.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $36.29 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $38,694.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 368,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,957 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

