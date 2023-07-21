Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.