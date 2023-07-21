Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 25.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Ambev by 10.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Bank of America raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

