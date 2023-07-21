Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

Shares of CNS opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.