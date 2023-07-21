Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth $231,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,372.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,282.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $986.47. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,386.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

