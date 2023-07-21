Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LPX opened at $75.46 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

