Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 16,130 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,952 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 344.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 433,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,546 shares of company stock worth $4,273,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE PATH opened at $17.37 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 0.63.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Barclays dropped their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

