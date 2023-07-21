Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,639 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 85.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.91 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.