Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Performance

In other UMB Financial news, Director Janine Davidson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $68.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.90. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $50.68 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

