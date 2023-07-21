Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.