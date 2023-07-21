Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 712 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

CZR opened at $56.13 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.