Parallel Advisors LLC Takes $62,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EWL opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $48.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

