Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) COO Sells $155,618.52 in Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on PTEN. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

