PayPay Securities Corp Sells 155 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PayPay Securities Corp trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.4% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.72. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

