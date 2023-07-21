PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Downgraded to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

PDCE opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.71. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $177,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $853,294. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,949,000 after purchasing an additional 138,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 89,505 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,146,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $137,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.