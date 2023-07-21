Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $156.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

