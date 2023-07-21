Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $156.00. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $176.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,428. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,537 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.