Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,091 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.54.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average is $289.86. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

