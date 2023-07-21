PFG Advisors Has $39.32 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.3% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total transaction of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

