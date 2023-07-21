PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.11

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.93. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 24,598 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 56,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 545,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 24.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

