Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,257,000 after purchasing an additional 288,762 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,696,000 after purchasing an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

