Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $63,014,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,431,000 after purchasing an additional 637,602 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,017,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,696,000 after buying an additional 534,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

